Air quality returns to unhealthy range in central Singapore

SINGAPORE: Air quality in the central region of Singapore returned to the unhealthy range on Thursday (Sep 17) evening after a day.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the region hit 102 at 9pm, crossing into the unhealthy band.

Air quality remained in the moderate range for the other regions of the country.

PSI readings have dipped in and out of the unhealthy range over the past two weeks. On Tuesday, all five regions of Singapore recorded unhealthy air quality levels, marking the first time this has happened since September 2019.