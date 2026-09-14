Air quality in central Singapore back in unhealthy range

SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore dipped back into the unhealthy range on Monday (Sep 14) after four days of moderate readings, as hotspots and haze persisted in parts of Indonesia.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in Singapore's central region crossed into the unhealthy range at noon, with a reading of 102.

It rose to 105 at 1pm, while readings in the other four regions ranged from 81 to 93.