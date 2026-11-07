Singapore’s worst haze since 2015: What went right, and what are the lessons?

SINGAPORE: After about two months of its worst haze episode since 2015, which pushed air quality into the unhealthy range, Singapore is ending most of its haze mitigation measures on Saturday (Nov 7), following a sustained improvement in conditions.

The move will see the end of daily haze advisories, N95 mask distribution and the closure of designated haze shelters, while the inter-agency Haze Task Force will stand down. Subsidised treatment for haze-related conditions will cease from Nov 12.

This year’s haze was less severe than in 2015 at its peak, but unhealthy air quality persisted for longer. Yet Singapore avoided some of the widespread disruptions seen over a decade ago, including school closures and food delivery suspensions.

The government also stepped up its response as the haze worsened, distributing masks to vulnerable groups, providing subsidised medical treatment and announcing tougher measures against companies potentially linked to the fires.

Experts told CNA that Singapore had generally handled the public health response well, although questions were raised about the pace of regulatory action.

In addition, holding companies accountable for fires beyond Singapore’s borders remains a formidable challenge.

CNA looks back at how this year’s haze compared with previous episodes, how Singapore responded and whether the country is better prepared for the next one.