Singapore looking into which companies responsible for haze-causing fires, may take legal action: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore is looking into which companies may be responsible for the forest and peatland fires in Indonesia that have caused the worsening haze, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Oct 15).

"Where warranted, we will take action under Singapore’s Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, and explore joint action with other countries," he said in a social media post.

The Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, which came into force in September 2014, allows authorities to take legal action against companies responsible for causing or contributing to haze pollution in Singapore, even if their activities take place overseas.

Mr Wong noted that the haze situation is worsened by the extended dry period.

Singapore has offered its assistance to Indonesia and will continue working closely with the country and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partners to address the issue, he said.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday approved foreign assistance to tackle forest and land fires that have worsened the regional haze crisis, Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir said, according to local media reports.

Singapore's air quality deteriorated sharply on Wednesday, with the hourly PM2.5 reading in the west reaching 288 at 3pm – the highest recorded in Singapore since 2015.

The 24-hour PSI also peaked at 212 in the west on Thursday - a new high for Singapore this year.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Wednesday that Singapore was keeping its options open on taking action under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act as it collects and reviews data on the haze situation.



Ms Fu also expressed hope that Indonesia would be able to bring the fires under control despite challenging weather conditions, adding that Singapore's offer to help remained open.



"Our offer to help remains there, and we're very happy to discuss with our counterparts if they so wish," she said.

N95 and equivalent masks are being distributed to vulnerable Singaporeans, while air-conditioned shelters are being made available at community clubs and selected residents’ network and residents’ committee centres.

"We will ensure support is available to those who need it," Mr Wong said.

"We cannot control the weather or winds, or what happens beyond our borders. But we will do everything we can to protect Singaporeans, while working with our neighbours to address the haze’s underlying causes," he added.