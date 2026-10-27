Air quality remains in good-to-moderate range; NEA says low likelihood of haze today

Prevailing winds are expected to blow from the northeast or southeast and showers are expected over Singapore and the vicinity, NEA said in its advisory.

"Under these conditions, the likelihood of smoke haze affecting Singapore is low."

For Wednesday and Thursday, winds are forecast to become variable, with showers expected over Singapore and the surrounding region. The wet conditions should help keep hotspot and smoke haze activity suppressed, NEA added.

The 24-hour PSI forecast for Tuesday is between 60 and 90, within the good-to-moderate range.

NEA has advised the public to refer to the 24-hour PSI forecast when planning outdoor activities and to check the latest 1-hour PM2.5 readings before undertaking immediate outdoor activities.

Based on the 24-hour PSI forecast for Tuesday, all individuals can engage in outdoor activities as usual.

When hourly PM2.5 concentrations are in the elevated band, healthy individuals should reduce strenuous outdoor activities for the next hour.

Vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during that period.