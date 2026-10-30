Singapore continues to see relief from haze as PM2.5 readings remain normal

SINGAPORE: Singapore continued to see relief from haze on Friday (Oct 30), as 1-hour PM2.5 readings remained in the normal band and air quality stayed in the good-to-moderate range.

At 8am, 1-hour PM2.5 readings were in the normal band across all regions, ranging from 11 to 23.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 57 to 66.

The haze situation is expected to improve as inter-monsoon conditions set in, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Thursday.

In its latest haze advisory on Thursday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said showers are expected over Sumatra, Kalimantan, Singapore and the surrounding region on Friday, which should help keep the haze situation suppressed.

NEA said the 24-hour PSI is forecast to range between 60 and 90 on Friday.

Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 11pm on Sunday, following an earlier spell of hazy conditions.