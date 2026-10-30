Singapore continues to see relief from haze as PM2.5 readings remain normal
The haze situation is also expected to improve as inter-monsoon conditions set in, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Thursday.
SINGAPORE: Singapore continued to see relief from haze on Friday (Oct 30), as 1-hour PM2.5 readings remained in the normal band and air quality stayed in the good-to-moderate range.
At 8am, 1-hour PM2.5 readings were in the normal band across all regions, ranging from 11 to 23.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 57 to 66.
The haze situation is expected to improve as inter-monsoon conditions set in, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Thursday.
In its latest haze advisory on Thursday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said showers are expected over Sumatra, Kalimantan, Singapore and the surrounding region on Friday, which should help keep the haze situation suppressed.
NEA said the 24-hour PSI is forecast to range between 60 and 90 on Friday.
Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 11pm on Sunday, following an earlier spell of hazy conditions.
NEA has advised the public to refer to the 24-hour PSI forecast when planning outdoor activities and to check the latest 1-hour PM2.5 readings before undertaking immediate outdoor activities.
Based on Friday's PSI forecast, all members of the public can continue with their usual outdoor activities.
When hourly PM2.5 concentrations are in the elevated band, healthy individuals should reduce strenuous outdoor activities for the next hour.
Vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during that period.