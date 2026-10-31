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Singapore's air quality remains in good-to-moderate range as haze eases
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Singapore

Singapore's air quality remains in good-to-moderate range as haze eases

The haze situation is expected to improve as inter-monsoon conditions set in, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Singapore's air quality remains in good-to-moderate range as haze eases

A view of the clear skies in central Bishan on Oct 19, 2026. (File photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

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31 Oct 2026 07:45AM
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SINGAPORE: Singapore continued to see relief from the haze on Saturday (Oct 31), with air quality remaining in the good-to-moderate range and 1-hour PM2.5 readings remaining in the normal band.

At 7am, the 1-hour PM2.5 readings ranged from 14 to 40 across Singapore, with readings in the normal band across all regions.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 56 to 67, placing air quality in the moderate range.

The haze situation is expected to improve as inter-monsoon conditions set in, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Thursday.

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In its latest haze advisory on Friday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said showers are expected over Sumatra, Kalimantan, Singapore and the surrounding region on Saturday, which should help keep the haze situation suppressed.

NEA said the 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the moderate band on Saturday, ranging from 51 to 70.

Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 11pm on Sunday, following an earlier spell of hazy conditions.

NEA has advised the public to refer to the 24-hour PSI forecast when planning outdoor activities and to check the latest 1-hour PM2.5 readings before undertaking immediate outdoor activities.

Based on Saturday's PSI forecast, all members of the public can continue with their usual outdoor activities.

When 1-hour PM2.5 concentrations are in the elevated band, healthy individuals should reduce strenuous outdoor activities for the next hour.

Vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during that period.

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Source: CNA/bg

Related Topics

haze National Environment Agency
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