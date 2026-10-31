Singapore's air quality remains in good-to-moderate range as haze eases

SINGAPORE: Singapore continued to see relief from the haze on Saturday (Oct 31), with air quality remaining in the good-to-moderate range and 1-hour PM2.5 readings remaining in the normal band.

At 7am, the 1-hour PM2.5 readings ranged from 14 to 40 across Singapore, with readings in the normal band across all regions.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 56 to 67, placing air quality in the moderate range.

The haze situation is expected to improve as inter-monsoon conditions set in, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Thursday.

In its latest haze advisory on Friday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said showers are expected over Sumatra, Kalimantan, Singapore and the surrounding region on Saturday, which should help keep the haze situation suppressed.

NEA said the 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the moderate band on Saturday, ranging from 51 to 70.