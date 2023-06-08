CNA Explains: Why does Singapore need to prepare for haze this year?

SINGAPORE: More than three years after Singapore last experienced transboundary haze, the government has warned that it could return this year.

Smoke haze in Singapore is caused by regional forest fires, which arise when open burning is used to clear land for agricultural uses, according to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website.

It is often worse in dry periods, when the wind changes direction and when precipitation is low.

The government’s haze task force is making preparations, and the Meteorological Service Singapore is advising the public to get ready.

Why is the risk higher this year?

The Met Service said the dry season in the region could be more “intense and prolonged” compared with recent years because it expects El Nino conditions and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole to develop.

The season, which usually lasts from June to September, could stretch into October.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern that happens every three to five years. It is associated with changes in the ocean and atmosphere in the parts of the Pacific Ocean near the equator.