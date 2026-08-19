A smoky Singapore F1 race again? As haze threat looms, outdoor event organisers ready contingency plans
With major outdoor events slated to take place during this year's haze season, businesses and organisers are putting measures in place amid the heightened risk.
SINGAPORE: Back in September 2019, the spectre of worsening haze became a major talking point for that year's Singapore Grand Prix (GP) Formula 1 race, threatening to disrupt one of the country's biggest sporting events.
At the time, air quality plummeted during the race weekend to hit unhealthy levels due to forest fires from Indonesia, which caused a bad smell to linger throughout the action.
While some 268,000 spectators braved the haze, race organisers put first aiders on standby and made N95 masks available to those who needed it.
Seven years on, the threat of haze is once again looming over the Singapore Grand Prix. Now, the risk is assessed to be even higher, according to the authorities.
At present, the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI), which is used as an indicator of Singapore's air quality, increased marginally over the weekend and remains within the moderate range of 51 to 100.
Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI exceeds 100, very unhealthy when it exceeds 200 and hazardous when it exceeds 300.
The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Aug 17) that Singapore could experience hazy conditions if fires in Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan intensify, as dry conditions in the region are expected to persist over the coming days.
With forecasts pointing to a heightened risk of severe transboundary haze in the second half of this year amid strong El Nino conditions and other factors, event organisers and operators of outdoor facilities are not leaving things to chance.
Asked about its preparations for haze this year, a Singapore GP spokesperson said that the probability of haze is covered under the overall event's contingency plan.
"The plan was formulated and refined with stakeholders and government agencies. In the event that the haze causes visibility, public health or operational issues, Singapore GP would work closely with the relevant agencies before making any collective decisions regarding the event," the spokesperson said.
Various agencies work closely with Singapore GP to ensure the safety, health and well-being of spectators, staff, drivers and crew, said the government's interagency Haze Task Force.
Member agencies will work closely with Singapore GP on measures to be taken at various PSI and PM2.5 levels.
These measures include keeping everyone in the circuit informed of the latest haze developments, with medical assistance and N95 masks accessible on-site if required.
"In the event that haze conditions affect visibility, public health, or operations, the relevant member agencies will work closely with Singapore GP to assess the situation before making any collective decisions regarding the event," the task force said.
Formed in 1994, the task force is chaired by the National Environment Agency and comprises 28 government agencies, including the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Singapore Tourism Board, which oversees the F1 race in Singapore.
Member agencies have action plans in place with tiered responses depending on the intensity of the haze, based on the 24-hour PSI and hourly PM2.5 readings.
For schools, outdoor activities will be adjusted and air purifiers will be switched on, the task force said.
For workers, outdoor work will be scaled back, with special attention paid to the elderly, pregnant women and employees with chronic lung or heart disease, it added.
The task force was convened in April this year to review and update the respective agencies’ response plans in preparation for possible transboundary haze.
The authorities have also stepped up public communications to increase awareness on the increased risk of transboundary haze this year and precautions to take.
OUTDOOR VENUES, EVENT ORGANISERS ON ALERT
To safeguard public safety, other operators of outdoor spaces and events have made preparations for deteriorating air quality, which also include possible cancellations or postponements of events should the haze situation worsen, they told CNA.
Apart from monitoring PSI forecasts and issuing health advisories, Sentosa Development Corporation said it makes recommendations to the attractions and its partners in Sentosa to adjust their operational measures based on the prevailing air quality.
"This may include adjustments to event formats, operations or visitor advisories, where necessary and in line with official guidance," a spokesperson said.
Organisers and partners are in turn encouraged to keep guests updated on changes to programmes.
Sentosa Development Corporation said it has prepared N95 masks for frontline teams, and follows national workplace safety guidance such as reducing outdoor work, providing indoor rest breaks, job rotation and hydration breaks where needed.
As for HeritageSG, which organises the Singapore Night Festival 2026, a spokesperson said the team is monitoring the haze situation and air quality and will use NEA’s health advisories to determine whether outdoor activities should proceed.
The festival is set to begin on Aug 21 and runs until Sep 5.
Programmes may be adjusted, relocated or cancelled to ensure public safety, a spokesperson said, adding that changes would be communicated through official channels, such as the Singapore Night Festival website and social media platforms.
Those who have tickets to affected programmes will be notified directly and offered options such as refunds or rescheduling where applicable, the organiser added.
MAINTAINING ADEQUATE MASK SUPPLIES
The task force has also been working with businesses and retailers, including supermarkets and pharmacies, as part of broader preparations for possible haze.
CNA previously reported that mask supplies are sufficiently stocked to meet demand should the haze worsen.
To this end, businesses have been advised to follow precautions outlined by the Ministry of Manpower, including maintaining adequate supplies of N95 masks, particularly if they have outdoor operations.
Government agencies have also been regularly engaging major retailers over N95 stocks, with retailers advised to monitor their inventories.
Speaking to CNA, Watsons Singapore and FairPrice Group said they have sufficient stocks of N95 masks to meet demand if the haze situation worsens.
Cold Storage said it is monitoring customer demand for N95 masks and other relevant products and will continue to review inventory levels based on demand and prevailing conditions.
Meanwhile, Sheng Siong said it currently carries KF94 masks, with demand remaining stable and no significant increase observed since the start of August.
A spokesperson said it will similarly monitor demand and adjust its inventory should there be a sustained increase in demand.