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East and west Singapore join central region in recording unhealthy air quality amid haze
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Singapore

East and west Singapore join central region in recording unhealthy air quality amid haze

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) hit 105 in the west and 102 in the east at 6am. The central region, which entered the unhealthy range a day earlier, recorded a reading of 123.

East and west Singapore join central region in recording unhealthy air quality amid haze

People wearing masks walk along Sengkang East Way, near Sengkang Riverside Park, against a hazy skyline on Sep 19, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)

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20 Sep 2026 06:08AM (Updated: 20 Sep 2026 06:23AM)
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SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore's eastern and western regions entered the unhealthy range on Sunday (Sep 20), joining the central region.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) hit 105 in the west and 102 in the east at 6am. The central region, which entered the unhealthy range a day earlier, recorded a reading of 123.

PSI readings have dipped in and out of the unhealthy range over the past weeks.

All five regions of Singapore recorded unhealthy air quality levels on Tuesday - the first time this has happened since September 2019.

In its daily haze advisory on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) forecast the 24-hour PSI to be in the high end of the moderate range to the middle of the unhealthy range.

NEA said there was a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore, with prevailing winds expected to blow from the east-southeast or southeast.

Dry weather over Kalimantan and southern Sumatra was also expected to persist, it said. Smoke plumes from fires in these areas had been observed drifting towards Singapore.

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Source: CNA/dy

Related Topics

haze National Environment Agency
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