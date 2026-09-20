East and west Singapore join central region in recording unhealthy air quality amid haze
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) hit 105 in the west and 102 in the east at 6am. The central region, which entered the unhealthy range a day earlier, recorded a reading of 123.
SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore's eastern and western regions entered the unhealthy range on Sunday (Sep 20), joining the central region.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) hit 105 in the west and 102 in the east at 6am. The central region, which entered the unhealthy range a day earlier, recorded a reading of 123.
PSI readings have dipped in and out of the unhealthy range over the past weeks.
All five regions of Singapore recorded unhealthy air quality levels on Tuesday - the first time this has happened since September 2019.
In its daily haze advisory on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) forecast the 24-hour PSI to be in the high end of the moderate range to the middle of the unhealthy range.
NEA said there was a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore, with prevailing winds expected to blow from the east-southeast or southeast.
Dry weather over Kalimantan and southern Sumatra was also expected to persist, it said. Smoke plumes from fires in these areas had been observed drifting towards Singapore.