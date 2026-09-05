Haze in Singapore: Air quality at unhealthy range in central region

SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore started the day in the unhealthy range in the west, central and east regions on Saturday (Sep 5), before improving somewhat later in the morning.

As of 9am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was at 115 in the central region, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Earlier at 6am, both the west and east regions were also in the unhealthy range, with a PSI of 103 and 102 respectively.

The west region dipped to 98 at 9am, as did the east region at 96.

The other regions remained in the moderate range, with the PSI at 83 in the north and 87 in the south.

The 24-hour PSI crossed into the unhealthy band of 101 to 200 at 7am on Friday, marking the first time the PSI had breached the level since Oct 8, 2023.

This prompted the NEA on Friday to start issuing daily haze advisories, including a 24-hour PSI forecast, to help the public plan activities and events for the following day.

In the first daily advisory on Friday evening, NEA said Singapore could continue to be affected by transboundary haze, with the 24-hour PSI forecast to be at the higher end of the moderate to the middle of the unhealthy range.



