Haze in Singapore: Air quality at unhealthy range in two regions

SINGAPORE: Air quality in parts of Singapore on Saturday (Sep 5) started the day in the unhealthy range, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) at 119 in the central region at 7am, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The PSI in the west was also in the unhealthy range at 102. The other regions remained in the moderate range, with the PSI at 99 in the east, 85 in the north and 88 in the south.

The 24-hour PSI crossed into the unhealthy band of 101 to 200 at 7am on Friday, marking the first time the PSI had breached the level since Oct 8, 2023.

This prompted the NEA on Friday to start issuing daily haze advisories, including a 24-hour PSI forecast, to help the public plan activities and events for the following day.

In the first daily advisory on Friday evening, NEA said Singapore could continue to be affected by transboundary haze, with the 24-hour PSI forecast to be at the higher end of the moderate to the middle of the unhealthy range.



