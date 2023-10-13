Chance of slight haze affecting Singapore over the weekend if fires in Sumatra escalate: NEA

SINGAPORE: There is a chance of slight haze affecting Singapore over the weekend if fires in Sumatra escalate, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Oct 13) in its daily haze advisory.

Dry conditions over Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to persist over the weekend. Prevailing winds are forecast to strengthen and blow mostly from the south, and southwest at times.

A total of 126 hotspots were detected on Friday, mostly in the southern and central parts of Sumatra. This is a slight decrease from the 174 hotspots the day before, said NEA.

"Moderate to dense smoke haze was observed over parts of southern and central Sumatra from satellite imagery, drifting in a northwesterly direction," added the agency.

As of 6pm on Friday, the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were in the normal range, while the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 49 to 62, which falls in the good to moderate range.

The 24-hour PSI for Singapore is forecast to be in the moderate range, said NEA.