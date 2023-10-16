Slight haze may affect Singapore on Tuesday, likelihood to reduce towards Wednesday due to rain forecast: NEA

SINGAPORE: There is a chance of slight haze affecting Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 17) with a reduced likelihood of it towards Wednesday due to more rain forecast, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday.

Some showers are expected over Singapore on Tuesday while continued dry weather is forecast over the surrounding region, said NEA in its daily haze advisory.

"The prevailing winds are expected to blow from the southeast, and occasionally from the south to southwest, with a chance of slight haze affecting Singapore."

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for Singapore is forecast to be in the moderate range, NEA added.

The likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore "is expected to reduce towards Wednesday" as shower activities are forecast to return to the surrounding region.