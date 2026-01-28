Winds could still bring haze to Singapore, but weekend rain should suppress hotspots: NEA

SINGAPORE: While winds could still bring smoke from persistent fires north of Singapore toward the country, rain expected this weekend should help alleviate any haze, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Jan 28).

In an update on Facebook, the agency said that although extensive cloud cover had partially obscured satellite visibility on Wednesday, at least one hotspot had been detected in Johor. Dense cloud cover had also obstructed satellite views north of Singapore on Tuesday, preventing the detection of hotspots.

"Given the prevailing northerly and northeasterly winds, smoke plumes from persistent fires may drift toward Singapore," NEA said.

"However, the anticipated return of wet weather this weekend should help suppress hotspots and alleviate any smoke haze."

As of 6pm on Wednesday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index ranged from 42 to 55, remaining within the good to moderate range.

The 24-hour PSI is computed based on six air pollutants - PM2.5, PM10, ozone, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.

It serves as an indicator of Singapore's daily air quality and is the reading that NEA's daily health advisories are based on.