No lessons, no pay: Sports coaches hit by haze cancellations, facility closures

SINGAPORE: For senior swim coach Grayson Ong, the worsening haze has meant cancelled lessons and lost income.

“If we don’t have lessons, it means we don’t get paid,” said the 36-year-old, whose swim school conducts classes at public, condominium and private pools across Singapore.

He estimated that more than 80 per cent of its lessons have been cancelled over the past one to two weeks as air quality deteriorated.

Coaches like Mr Ong, already grappling with falling attendance and cancellations over parents’ haze concerns, now face another setback – the temporary closure of ActiveSG facilities, leaving them with fewer venues to conduct lessons and further threatening their income.

As of 12pm on Friday (Oct 16), outdoor and non-air-conditioned facilities at all ActiveSG sports centres are temporarily closed, according to its website.

Indoor and air-conditioned facilities at all ActiveSG sports centres remain open.

Freelance athletics coach Priscilla Boon, who runs children’s athletics classes at ActiveSG outdoor spaces in the west, said that while the closures are necessary to protect public health, the uncertainty over how long they will last remains a concern for her and her fellow coaches.

"We don’t have any clue when this will end. Definitely, in the long term my income will be greatly affected," the 30-year-old told CNA on Friday following ActiveSG’s announcement of the closures of all its outdoor spaces.

She added that two of her Friday’s classes have already been cancelled.

ActiveSG, an initiative under the government agency Sport Singapore, operates public sports facilities across the island, including swimming complexes, gyms, stadiums, fields and courts.

CNA has reached out to ActiveSG for comment on the facility closures and its duration.

Separately, in response to CNA’s queries, the National Instructors and Coaches Association (NICA) said coaches and instructors who conduct outdoor classes are among those most affected by the haze, particularly freelancers whose cancelled lessons “can mean a direct loss of income”.

"To ensure fair treatment, service buyers should provide full payment for last-minute cancellations, as coaches and instructors would have already committed their time and may have turned down other work," said the association on Thursday.

"The extent of the impact would depend on their contractual arrangements with service buyers, including provisions for compensation when classes are cancelled or rescheduled.”

Even rescheduled classes could disrupt coaches' schedules and other work commitments in the weeks and months ahead, it added.

"NICA also urges service buyers to work with coaches and instructors to explore practical arrangements that minimise disruption and ensure fair compensation," said a spokesperson.