Could everyday products be linked to haze? Why sustainable sourcing remains a challenge

SINGAPORE: Could the products in our shopping baskets be linked to the fires causing haze in Singapore?

The question has come into focus amid renewed scrutiny of Indonesia’s palm oil and pulp-and-paper industries, which supply raw materials used in everyday products such as cooking oil, soaps and tissues.

Singapore has issued preventive notices to 10 companies in Indonesia over fires potentially linked to transboundary haze.

Among them are three wood-fibre suppliers to Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), which is behind tissue paper brands such as Paseo and Nice.

APP's enhanced Singapore Green Label certification – which covers environmental requirements including sustainably sourced fibre, zero land burning and peatland management – has also been placed under temporary restrictions.

Under the restrictions, APP must submit daily reports on fire hotspots and firefighting measures in concession areas managed by the suppliers.

The company previously came under scrutiny during the severe haze in 2015. At the time, major Singapore retailers removed products linked to it from their shelves over alleged connections to fires.

More than a decade on, how much has sustainable sourcing improved, and what role can consumers realistically play in checking where their products come from?