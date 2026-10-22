Smaller produce, higher prices: Haze hits vegetable imports into Singapore
A typical head of iceberg lettuce from Malaysia is now about 50 per cent smaller than usual, says a wholesaler.
SINGAPORE: Weeks of haze across parts of Southeast Asia are beginning to affect vegetables imported into Singapore, with wholesalers reporting smaller produce, tighter supplies and higher prices.
Experts say the impact could be widespread across haze-affected parts of the region, as reduced sunlight disrupts photosynthesis and slows vegetable growth.
Dr Paul Teng, a visiting senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute’s Climate Change in Southeast Asia Programme, estimates that up to 70 million hectares of Southeast Asian farmland may have been exposed to significant haze this year, representing more than half of the region's agricultural land.
At Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, stallowners said the effects are increasingly visible.
Mr Cedric Chew, Avo & Co's general manager, told CNA that heads of iceberg lettuce from Malaysia have been about 50 per cent smaller than usual since the start of October.
Leafy vegetables are particularly vulnerable to a lack of sunlight, with prolonged exposure to such conditions affecting their size and yield.
Avo & Co said the conditions are concerning as it imports about a fifth of its produce - around 3,000kg weekly - from Malaysia and Indonesia.
"Definitely the supply side will be affected because of the weather and the haze. It's almost without sunlight for a few weeks now already, and it's also forecast to continue for a few more weeks," Mr Chew said.
"So, we expect the supply for leafy vegetables like lettuce, romaine lettuce … bayam (Chinese spinach), spinach, and all that, to be affected as well."
Mr Chew added that supplies of some vegetables from Java, such as watercress and baby kai lan, had already declined by up to 80 per cent.
SOURCING BEYOND MALAYSIA & INDONESIA
Others have also seen their supplies fall by at least 40 per cent.
These include varieties of lettuce, including romaine, butterhead, green coral and red coral, mainly sourced from Cameron Highlands.
Leafy greens such as bayam and sweet potato leaf from Kulai and Kota Tinggi are also affected.
Tan Ching Hup Vegetables Wholesaler said supplies of cabbages had fallen by around half over the past two weeks.
Owner Tan Hua Ngee said the price of a bag of cabbages from Indonesia had risen by at least 50 per cent, from about S$10 (US$8) to between S$15 and S$16 as of Oct 16, compared to a week prior.
Mr Tan added that if supplies from Indonesia become unavailable, he would look to source vegetables from alternative markets such as China and Vietnam.
To mitigate the impact, Avo & Co has also begun sourcing more produce from countries unaffected by the haze, including Australia and Vietnam.
But these alternatives come at a cost.
A head of romaine lettuce sourced from Malaysia typically costs between S$2 and S$3, Mr Chew said.
The same vegetable imported from Australia can cost between S$6 and S$8, more than double the price.
The higher price is largely due to transport costs, as produce from Australia has to be flown in rather than transported overland.
"We will look at other countries which are not affected by the haze," Mr Chew said. "But definitely the cost will be a lot higher as compared to Malaysia."
Still, the firm is looking to absorb as much of the additional cost for now.
"We are serving mainly food services customers, restaurants (that) have a fixed menu pricing," said Mr Chew.
"We try to absorb as much as we can, but if it's for the long run, then of course we will have to pass the cost on to our customers."
CONCERNS OVER FRUIT
Sellers at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre also warned that fruit quality could suffer if hazy conditions persist.
A staff member at Chia Yong Joo Trading said fruits such as pineapples, watermelons and honeydews require sufficient sunlight to develop sweetness.
"Pineapples require a lot of sunlight to grow. If the haze persists, it'll be very difficult for them to grow and sweeten," Mr Ng Choo Kooi said.
Thong Hai Trading manager Yeo Wei Li likewise warned that fruit sizes could shrink if the haze persists.
"If the situation doesn't improve, we expect many produce to be affected due to the lack of sunlight. Maybe in another four weeks or so," he said.
DEMAND FALLS AS HAZE PERSISTS
At the same time, importers based at the centre said demand has weakened as hazy conditions dampen business activity.
Mr Jeffrey Munang, a wholesale manager at Freshmart, noted that orders from hawkers and restaurants had fallen by between 20 and 30 per cent since early October.
Some fruit sellers are also taking at least twice as long to clear their stock, compared with a day previously.
"Lately, they say one item can probably last them two to three days to sell off," Mr Munang said.
IMPACT OF HAZE ON LOCAL FARMS
Some local farms are also feeling the impact of haze, though in varying ways.
Outdoor vegetable farm MEOD in Lim Chu Kang, which grows a variety of greens from bok choy to mesclun, said the reduced sunlight is causing slower crop growth.
"The haze reduces the intensity of sunlight, the plants aren't getting enough energy for optimal photosynthesis," said managing director Ong Boon Chuan.
"We might see a delay in harvest times or slightly lower yields if the haze persists."
Meanwhile, local egg producer Seng Choon said its local production and imports from Malaysia under other brands have remained unaffected by the haze.
Supplier The Fish Farmer also said its fish are unaffected.
"But haze does have an effect on my staff. So they are provided with masks, and we schedule the work so they have adequate rest," CEO Malcolm Ong added.
Beyond farm operations, the haze has also disrupted visitor activities.
Edible Garden City said it has rescheduled outdoor farm tours since early October, with about a quarter of its outdoor activities either postponed or moved indoors.
Industry players warned that the impact could become more pronounced if hazy conditions persist for another three to four weeks.