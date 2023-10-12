Chance of haze affecting Singapore over the weekend if wind direction changes, dry conditions persist: NEA

SINGAPORE: There is a chance of haze affecting Singapore over the weekend if wind direction changes and dry conditions persist.

Dry conditions were observed over much of the surrounding region on Thursday (Oct 12), said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in its daily haze advisory.

A total of 174 hotspots were detected, mostly in the southern and central parts of Sumatra, compared with the 66 hotspots on Wednesday.

Moderate to dense smoke haze was observed over southern Sumatra from satellite imagery.

"The dry conditions in the region are likely to continue tomorrow and the prevailing winds are forecast to blow mostly from the southeast," said the agency.

"Dry conditions are forecast to persist over the coming weekend. There is a chance of transboundary haze affecting Singapore over the weekend if the haze situation escalates and the prevailing winds shift to blow from the south or southwest."