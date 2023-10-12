Chance of haze affecting Singapore over the weekend if wind direction changes, dry conditions persist: NEA
SINGAPORE: There is a chance of haze affecting Singapore over the weekend if wind direction changes and dry conditions persist.
Dry conditions were observed over much of the surrounding region on Thursday (Oct 12), said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in its daily haze advisory.
A total of 174 hotspots were detected, mostly in the southern and central parts of Sumatra, compared with the 66 hotspots on Wednesday.
Moderate to dense smoke haze was observed over southern Sumatra from satellite imagery.
"The dry conditions in the region are likely to continue tomorrow and the prevailing winds are forecast to blow mostly from the southeast," said the agency.
"Dry conditions are forecast to persist over the coming weekend. There is a chance of transboundary haze affecting Singapore over the weekend if the haze situation escalates and the prevailing winds shift to blow from the south or southwest."
As of 6pm on Thurday, the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were in the normal range, while the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was 56 to 71 in the moderate range.
For the next 24 hours, the PSI for Singapore is forecast to be in the moderate range as well, said NEA.
Air quality readings and advisories can be found on www.haze.gov.sg and the myENV app.
On Saturday, Singapore's air quality fell into the unhealthy range for the first time since 2019, as winds brought haze from Indonesia's forest fires.
The health impact of haze is dependent on one’s health status, the PSI level, and the length and intensity of outdoor activity. NEA regards a PSI reading of 101-200 as "unhealthy".
The 24-hour PSI forecast and corresponding health advisories can be used when planning next-day outdoor activities.
For immediate outdoor activities, members of the public should check the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings and personal guide.