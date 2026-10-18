Haze disrupts daily routines, hits businesses in Singapore's west as PSI reaches very unhealthy level

SINGAPORE: Jurong West resident Yong Yoon Chin and his wife have stopped their regular evening walks, put other outdoor activities on hold and started using eye drops to relieve irritation as the haze takes a toll on their daily lives.

The couple, who run a children’s clothing shop next to Jurong West Hawker Centre, have also seen business plunge by about 70 per cent over the past two weeks as fewer customers venture out.

They are among the residents and business owners in western Singapore feeling the effects of worsening air quality, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reaching 230 in the west at 10am on Sunday (Oct 18) – the highest reading recorded islandwide this year.

Mr Yong, 63, said he and his wife have largely stayed indoors over the past two to three weeks, venturing out mainly for the short commute to their shop. He has also put his golf sessions on hold.

"Of course we're affected. We have to wear masks too. But it makes breathing difficult for us because we're older," he told CNA in Mandarin, adding that he finds himself panting after wearing a mask for several minutes.

With footfall slowing, Mr Yong has been closing his shop as early as 4.30pm on some days, instead of the usual 8pm.