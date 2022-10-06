HDB may waive wait-out period for private home owners who obtained option to purchase before new rules

SINGAPORE: Private home owners looking to buy a Housing Board resale flat may have their 15-month wait-out period waived, if they can show that they obtained an option to purchase (OTP) before the cooling measures kicked in on Sep 30.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Thursday (Oct 6) that it will “exercise flexibility” in these cases.

"These buyers would have to show proof of payment of the option fee or the option exercise fee before Sep 30, 2022, for HDB to process their appeals favourably," said the agency.

"HDB will also verify internally through our own system for buyers who are using their CPF and/or taking a housing loan for the flat purchase, as such buyers would have to make a Request for Value to HDB."

The option fee is a way to reserve the property, and it forms part of the total purchase price.

In an HDB resale transaction, the OTP is valid for 21 days, during which the buyer can exercise his option to purchase, meaning he has legally agreed to buy the flat.

But the 15-month wait-out period implemented on Sep 30 means resale flat buyers are no longer eligible for the purchase, through no fault of the buyers. In such cases, the OTP will become “null and void”, and the sellers must refund the option fee to the buyer, said HDB.