New HDB estate with 5,000 flats to be built in Mount Pleasant at Old Police Academy site

SINGAPORE: A new public housing estate with about 5,000 flats will be built in the Mount Pleasant area, largely on the site of the Old Police Academy (OPA) – a development that has been around since the 1920s.

The new 33-hectare estate will be developed to meet strong demand for public housing, with plans to launch the first Build-to-Order project there within the next five years.

This was announced by the Housing & Development Board (HDB), Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a joint release on Tuesday (Nov 23).

The authorities added they plan to propose conserving some buildings from the heritage-rich OPA, integrating them into the design of the new estate which will also pay homage to the site’s history.

This will be done with the help of a new workgroup involving agencies, members of the police fraternity and heritage consultants.

To facilitate the development, a small part of the Singapore Polo Club’s land will also be acquired by SLA.

WHY IS THE SITE IMPORTANT?

Bounded by Thomson Road and the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), the site to be developed – which is about which is about the size of 46 football fields – has been earmarked for residential development since 1998. It is near Bukit Brown and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.