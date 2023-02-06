PSP calls for housing policy 'reset', Government stresses HDB flats remain affordable and accessible

SINGAPORE: The Government is studying changes to public housing policy to continue delivering on its commitment of keeping flats affordable and accessible for Singaporeans, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 6).

This would mean more “Shorter Waiting Time” Build-to-Order (BTO) flats from 2024, and a recalibration of the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) building programme so that such flats form a larger proportion of flat supply, he said.

In his opening speech for the motion he tabled on Affordable and Accessible Public Housing, Mr Lee also stressed the need to balance the needs of this generation with the needs of future generations.

This was debated alongside another motion on Public Housing Policies proposed by the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs) Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa.

Speaking on the motion which was filed last month, Mr Leong called for a housing policy "reset" and proposed two recommendations to address concerns.

The Affordable Home Scheme proposes that land costs are deferred when flat buyers buy a flat from HDB. Such costs will be paid only if the flat is sold after the minimum occupation period (MOP), said Mr Leong.

Under the Millennial Apartments Scheme, Mr Leong proposed that the Government keep a large stock of “quality flats” to be made available for young couples and groups of Singaporeans to rent for two to five years at affordable rates. The main supply of such flats will come from prime locations near the central business district, he added.

While the motions are debated simultaneously, they will be voted on separately on Tuesday (Feb 7).