Site in Alexandra to be redeveloped for public housing; 1,500 HDB flats set to be built

SINGAPORE: A site in Alexandra will be redeveloped to provide future public housing, with about 1,500 HDB flats set to be built.

The 3.7ha of land, which includes the area currently occupied by Alexandra Post Office, will be developed in the near term to "meet the strong demand for public housing", the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a joint release on Wednesday (Dec 15).

Bounded by Alexandra Road, Prince Charles Crescent and Alexandra Canal, the site to be developed has been earmarked for residential development since 1998 under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan.

To facilitate the development, about 0.23ha of land currently occupied by Alexandra Post Office and SingPost’s tenant will be acquired by the Government.

SLA gazetted the acquisition of the affected land on Wednesday, the joint release said, adding that the statutory board and HDB will work closely with SingPost and its tenant and assist them through the acquisition process.

The acquisition of the post office will allow for more residential units to be built to meet the strong demand for housing and enable a more optimal planning and design of the public housing projects, SLA and HDB said.