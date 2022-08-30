HDB launches nearly 5,000 BTO flats in August exercise, including 2 projects under prime area model

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Aug 30) launched 4,993 flats under its August Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise.

The flats will be spread across seven projects in both mature and non-mature estates - namely Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Tampines and Woodlands.

The units are available at prices starting from S$113,000 for three-room flats and S$217,000 for four-room flats after grants, said HDB in a press release.

Of the seven projects, two in Bukit Merah - Havelock Hillside and Alexandra Vale - are under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

“Up to 20 per cent of the PLH flats in the two projects will be set aside for first-timer families, and up to 2 per cent for second-timer families, under the Married Child Priority Scheme,” said HDB.

This is two-thirds of the usual quota.

“The reduced quota will provide more opportunities for Singaporeans who do not have family members living near the area to also have an opportunity to live in these locations,” said HDB.

Alexandra Vale also will be integrated with two-room rental flats to ensure an inclusive living environment, it added.

As PLH flats come with additional subsidies, owners will have to return to HDB a percentage of the resale price or valuation upon the sale of their flats, whichever is higher.

For Havelock Hillside and Alexandra Vale, the amount to be recovered from the flat buyers is fixed at 6 per cent and will apply regardless of when the flats are sold in future, said HDB.

This amount to be recovered is commensurate with the extent of the additional subsidy that has been provided.

The housing board also advised home buyers looking to move into their flats sooner to consider BTO projects in Choa Chu Kang, Tampines and Woodlands as these have the shortest waiting times at 3.8 years or less.

To meet diverse housing needs, flats ranging from two-room Flexi to five-room and 3Gen flats are also being offered in this BTO exercise, said HDB.

Applications for flats launched in the August 2022 BTO exercise can be made online on HDB InfoWEB from Aug 30 to Sep 5.

Applicants can go for only one flat type or category in one town under the BTO exercise, said HDB.

Those who wish to take up an HDB housing loan for their flat purchase need to produce a valid HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter when they book a flat, except for young couples who are eligible for deferment of income assessment.

UPCOMING BTO LAUNCH

HDB also said it would offer about 9,500 BTO flats in towns and estates such as Bukit Batok, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown, Tengah and Yishun in November this year, with more details to be announced.

Overall, HDB is on track to launch up to 23,000 new flats in 2022.

In February 2023, HDB will then offer about 2,900 to 3,900 BTO flats in towns and estates such as Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah.

“HDB will launch up to 23,000 new flats in 2023, and is prepared to launch up to 100,000 flats in total from 2021 to 2025 if needed, subject to prevailing demand,” said the board.

“HDB will continue to monitor the housing demand and adjust the plans where necessary.”