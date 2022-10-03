HDB says it will continue to refine barrier-free parking system after feedback about app, season lots

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Monday (Oct 3) that it will continue to refine its barrier-free parking system after receiving feedback from motorists about payment via the Parking@HDB app as well as identifying season parking lots.

The barrier-free parking system was implemented last month at two car parks near Old Airport Road Food Centre, as part of trials that started in Punggol in January 2021.

Car parks with the smart parking system no longer have gantry barriers at the entrance and exit, as vehicle licence plates are registered via cameras.

To help motorists search for parking lots, colour-coded LED indicators were installed above every parking lot at the multi-storey car park at Old Airport Road to show their availability.

Green indicates that the lots are available for short-term parking, while amber means the lots are reserved for season parking.

PAYMENT OF PARKING CHARGES

Some motorists have asked why there is a need for a separate payment app - the Parking@HDB app - instead of using the national Parking.sg app.

With the Parking@HDB app, a parking session will start automatically via the app when a vehicle enters the car park and ends when it leaves.

Parking charges will be paid automatically via credit or debit card through the app. The idea is that motorists do not need to worry about inserting their cash cards into the In-vehicle Unit (IU) or worry about insufficient funds.

In response to CNA's queries, HDB said on Monday that it will look into integrating the Parking@HDB app with parking.sg subsequently when the new parking system is rolled out to more car parks islandwide.

"As we are conducting a trial of the barrierless parking system, an app separate from the Parking.sg app would allow us to make quick modifications to refine the system, in response to ground operations and feedback, without causing any interference to the existing functions of the Parking.sg app," the agency explained.

While motorists who park short-term are encouraged to download the Parking@HDB app and set up an account, those who don't can still pay their parking charges via the cash card in their vehicle IU, similar to existing car parks with the Electronic Parking System (EPS), said HDB.

"Motorists of foreign vehicles are similarly able to pay for parking charges by downloading the Parking@HDB app and linking it to their credit/debit cards. Those who do not have the app can insert their CEPAS and NETS cards in their IU to pay for their parking charges," it added.