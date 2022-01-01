HDB block in Ubi hit by 'stray projectile' from New Year fireworks display

SINGAPORE: A Housing Board block in Ubi was hit by a stray projectile from a nearby New Year fireworks display on Saturday (Jan 1).

"During the fireworks display, a stray projectile had hit the external facade wall of an HDB block," according to a post on Kampong Kembangan Community Club's Facebook page.

"For everyone’s safety, our officers on site immediately instructed the fireworks display to be stopped."

No injuries were reported.

"We also visited the unit where the projectile had landed nearby, to make sure that the family was safe," said organisers.

"The family assured us that no one was hurt nor was there any damage to their home, as the projectile had only hit the outer facade wall near a window."

The community club said it is working closely with the fireworks vendor to determine "what happened and how we can prevent this in future".

Kembangan-Chai Chee was one of 10 locations in the heartlands that hosted fireworks displays as part of decentralised New Year celebrations organised by the People's Association.

In videos posted on Facebook, a projectile flaring with red sparks can be seen shooting towards a corridor on the top floor of an HDB block about 1 minute and 30 seconds into the fireworks display. The fireworks continued for about 45 more seconds after that.

The videos did not show any damage to the HDB block, which appeared to be located on the edge of the field from which the fireworks were set off.

CNA has contacted the People's Association and Singapore Police Force for more information.