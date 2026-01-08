HDB to launch 19,600 BTO flats in 2026, including more than 4,000 shorter waiting time units
SINGAPORE: Around 19,600 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be launched in 2026, including more than 4,000 flats with shorter waiting times of less than three years, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said on Thursday (Jan 8).
The flats will be launched across three sales exercises in February, June and October, and include a "good mix" of Standard, Plus and Prime flats, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a media release.
They will be in various locations around the country, including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.
With the upcoming launches, HDB said it remains on track to meet the target of offering about 55,000 flats from 2025 to 2027 to meet sustained housing demand.
Speaking to reporters at ParkEdge @ Bidadari, Mr Chee said the strong supply of BTO flats will make them more accessible to buyers.
“It's also important to then help to moderate the resale flat prices, because some of the demand that would otherwise go to the resale market can now be met through the BTO market,” he said.
Mr Chee added that the government will continue to provide “strong supply” of shorter waiting time flats.
The Housing Board had previously announced a target of offering 12,000 shorter waiting time flats between 2025 and 2027, with the number of such flats increasing from 1,839 in 2022 to 4,690 in 2025.
This year, the 4,000 shorter waiting time flats will account for around 20 per cent of this year's flat supply, the Housing Board said.
Altogether in the next two years, there will be 8,000 shorter waiting time flats, Mr Chee said.
This is similar to the size of the entire Bidadari estate, he said.
“So with these developments, we hope to make further in roads into improving accessibility and also affordability of HDB BTO flats and resale flats.”
2025 REVIEW
In 2025, HDB completed about 19,600 flats across 28 housing projects, with a median wait time of about four years.
Among these projects, three – Parc Clover @ Tengah, Hougang Olive and Yishun Boardwalk – were shorter waiting time projects.
There were also several projects, such as MacPherson Weave and Costa Grove, that were completed around three months ahead of their original probable completion dates, HDB said.
Last year also saw the completion of the final set of four projects in Bidadari: ParkEdge @ Bidadari, ParkView @ Bidadari, Bartley Beacon and Bartley GreenRise.
This marks the completion of all 12 public housing projects in the Bidadari estate, delivering more than 8,800 homes across the 93ha estate, a decade since the first Bidadari projects were launched in 2015.
First announced in 2013, the Bidadari estate was envisioned as a "Community in a Garden" amid undulating hills and lush greenery, where residents can rest, relax and connect, HDB said in a separate media release.
HDB's Bidadari master plan won a gold award at an international competition recognising outstanding building projects in 2024.
To date, around 98 per cent of flat buyers in Bidadari have moved into or collected the keys to their new homes.
There are currently 127 HDB housing projects under construction across Singapore, up from 110 last year.
"HDB will continue to work closely with agencies to complete key amenities, community facilities and precinct landscaping in tandem with the new housing developments as much as possible, so that residents can enjoy them soon after they move in," the Housing Board said.