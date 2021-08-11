HDB launches nearly 5,000 BTO flats; more than half in mature estates

SINGAPORE: A total of 4,989 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in five estates were launched for sale by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Aug 11).

The flats on offer are spread across seven projects in Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tampines.

More than half of the units are located in mature estates, said HDB.

"Given the strong demand for housing, especially in mature estates, HDB has been building more new flats in mature estates in recent years, to provide options for flat buyers wishing to stay near their family members living in these estates for better mutual care and support," the agency said in a media release.

HDB's CEO Tan Meng Dui said that despite delays in BTO projects under construction, the agency remains "committed to provide a steady supply of new flats to meet future housing needs".

"We are also working hard with our industry partners and relevant agencies to keep ongoing BTO projects on track, amidst the difficult challenges facing the construction industry," added Mr Tan.

HDB said the new flats are priced with a "generous subsidy", taking into account factors such as location, flat attributes and prevailing market conditions.

"Hence, their prices are considerably lower than the transacted prices of comparable resale flats nearby," it added.