More than 70% of Bidadari BTO flats delivered; Woodleigh district first to be completed

SINGAPORE: More than 70 per cent of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the new Bidadari estate have been completed, with the remaining ones on track to be completed by 2025, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Sunday (May 21).
The completed flats make up 6,418 out of 8,872 launched since November 2015.
The estate, first unveiled as a new housing area in 2013, is made up of 12 BTO projects across four districts - Alkaff, Bartley Heights, Park Edge and Woodleigh.
HDB said that Woodleigh's three BTO projects - Woodleigh Glen, Woodleigh Hillside and Woodleigh Village - were the first to be completed. The projects were completed between September 2022 and March 2023.
The construction of the three projects began before 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19.
As of Apr 30, more than 90 per cent of buyers in the Woodleigh district have collected the keys to their homes, said HDB.
It added that Alkaff district, the largest in Bidadari with more than 4,000 units, will be the next to be completed.
"Four out of five projects in the (Alkaff) district have been completed thus far, and residents have moved into their new flats," said HDB.
The remaining project, Alkaff Breeze, is on track for completion by mid-2024, said HDB, adding that four more projects in the Bartley Heights and Park Edge districts are expected to be completed by mid-2025.
"With the completion of more flats over the next two years, Bidadari is on track to realising its vision of 'A Community in a Garden'," said HDB, where residents can "live and connect with family and friends amidst a tranquil garden-like environment".
"Overall, HDB aims to complete 20,000 new flats in 2023. The Government will continue to launch more flats across various towns to maintain a steady supply of public]c housing and ensure that flats remain affordable and accessible to Singaporeans," it said.