More than 70% of Bidadari BTO flats delivered; Woodleigh district first to be completed

SINGAPORE: More than 70 per cent of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the new Bidadari estate have been completed, with the remaining ones on track to be completed by 2025, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Sunday (May 21).

The completed flats make up 6,418 out of 8,872 launched since November 2015.

The estate, first unveiled as a new housing area in 2013, is made up of 12 BTO projects across four districts - Alkaff, Bartley Heights, Park Edge and Woodleigh.

HDB said that Woodleigh's three BTO projects - Woodleigh Glen, Woodleigh Hillside and Woodleigh Village - were the first to be completed. The projects were completed between September 2022 and March 2023.

The construction of the three projects began before 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19.