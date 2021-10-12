Two-thirds of BTO projects completed during COVID-19 pandemic delayed no more than 6 months: HDB

SINGAPORE: Seventeen Build-to-Order (BTO) projects completed during the COVID-19 pandemic experienced delays of no more than six months, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Tuesday (Oct 12).

That accounts for about two-thirds of the 25 BTO projects - amounting to more than 16,000 homes - delivered since January last year.

The remaining eight projects were delayed between seven and 10 months, said HDB.

Including the pandemic-induced delays, the waiting time for the 25 projects ranged from 2.4 to 5.3 years, with an average waiting time of 4.1 years.

Border restrictions that disrupted global supply chains, work stoppages during last year's "circuit breaker" and "stringent but necessary" safe management measures affected the progress of construction projects, added HDB.