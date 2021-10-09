Buyers of Punggol BTO project to be compensated after completion delayed by more than 1 year

SINGAPORE: Buyers of the Punggol Build-to-Order (BTO) project Waterway Sunrise II will be compensated for the delay after its completion was pushed back by more than a year, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Saturday (Oct 9).

Launched in February 2017, Waterway Sunrise II comprises seven blocks with 1,014 flats. The completion date was originally expected to be between the first and second quarters of this year.

But this was pushed back by a year, to between the first and second quarters of 2022, said HDB. This is because of the "poor performance and subsequent failure" of the original contractor Lian Ho Lee Construction in August last year, said the agency.

Although replacement contractor Expand Construction was brought on board in October last year, HDB said manpower shortages and supply disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed construction work, resulting in further delays to the project.

"As a result, the blocks in Waterway Sunrise II are now expected to be completed six to nine months after their delivery possession date, which is the legal contractual date by which HDB is required under the agreement for lease to deliver possession of the flat," said HDB.

"Hence, HDB will be making compensation to flat buyers for the delay."

The revised probable completion dates for Waterway Sunrise II now range from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023. This brings the total waiting time for the project to about five-and-a-half years, said HDB.

Waterway Sunrise II is the only one among 94 current BTO projects where the delay has exceeded one year, the agency added.