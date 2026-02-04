Prime project in Redhill among 9,012 flats launched in February BTO and balance exercise

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched a total of 9,012 flats on Wednesday (Feb 4) under its February sales exercise, including new projects in Sembawang and Bukit Merah.

The launch of Sembawang Voyage and Redhill Peaks, alongside previously announced projects in Tampines, Toa Payoh and Sembawang, brings the total number of BTO projects offered this month to six, comprising almost 4,700 flats.

Redhill Peaks is the only project under the Prime category in this sales exercise, while Tampines Nova and Kim Keat Crest in Toa Payoh have been classified as Plus projects.

The subsidy clawback rate for Redhill Peaks - the first 1,021 units were launched in the October 2025 BTO exercise - is 12 per cent, and 6 per cent for the other two Plus projects.

Plus and Prime flats, located in more desirable or central areas, have higher subsidies but stricter resale rules and longer 10-year minimum occupation periods (MOPs) to keep public housing fair and inclusive.

The remaining three projects - Sembawang Voyage, Sembawang Deck and Tampines Bliss - come under the Standard classification.

Standard flats come with typical subsidies and a five-year MOP.

About eight in 10 BTO flats on offer this exercise have waiting times of under four years, HDB said.

Another 4,320 Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) units will be offered concurrently as part of this exercise and according to HDB, about one in five of these units have already been completed.

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat noted in a Facebook post that this is the first BTO sales exercise of 2026 and that the flats on offer will allow home buyers to get their units faster.