Early signs that BTO application rates have reduced and are stabilising: HDB

SINGAPORE: There are early indications that application rates for Build-to-Order (BTO) flats have "reduced and are stabilising", said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday (Mar 6), hours before the February sales exercise closes at the end of the day.

More than 4,400 new flats were launched for sale this round, spread across five projects in Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown, Jurong West and Tengah.

"The February 2023 sales launch also saw the lowest overall number of flat applicants, particularly first-timer applicants since the February 2020 BTO sales launch, with this number hovering around half of the number of flat applicants in some of the past 11 BTO sales launches," HDB said, referring to figures as of 11am on Monday.

For instance, a total of 12,493 applicants applied for three-room and bigger flats, of whom 7,513 were first-timers. In comparison, there were 20,252 applicants in February 2020, of whom 14,145 were first-timers, it added,

The median application rates for first-timer applicants for three-room and bigger flats is 1.8, said HDB. This is close to the application rate for the November 2022 BTO sales exercise, which had double the flat supply of this launch.

The median application rates of 1.8 at the November 2022 launch and 2.0 at the February 2021 launch are the lowest in HDB’s quarterly sales launches in the past three years, said the agency.

First-timer applicants have a better chance of securing a flat as they get two ballot chances instead of one, and up to 95 per cent of the flat supply is reserved for them.