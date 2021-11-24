‘Moderate to healthy’ demand for Rochor BTO flats under new prime area model: Analysts

SINGAPORE: There was “moderate to healthy” demand for Build-to-Order flats launched in Rochor under the new prime area housing model, property analysts noted on Wednesday (Nov 24), with about 10 applicants vying for each four-room flat.

A total of 6,976 applications were received for 680 four-room BTO flats in Rochor, data from the Housing Board (HDB) showed. Three-room flats in the area drew far less demand, with 867 applications for 280 units.

Applications for the November BTO launch closed at midnight on Tuesday, with HDB publishing the final number of applicants at 2pm on Wednesday.

These were the first flats launched under the recently announced Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) scheme. They come with a 6 per cent subsidy clawback upon resale of the homes and a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP). Other restrictions include an income ceiling for future buyers of resale PLH flats.

Four-room flats in Rochor were the most popular in the latest BTO launch, and were 10.3 times oversubscribed.

But such flats were not the most in-demand BTO units this year, with flats in Bukit Merah and Hougang in earlier launches being far more popular.

Four-room flats in Bukit Merah, launched in May, were 49.6 times oversubscribed, while similar sized flats in Hougang, launched in August, were 24.9 times oversubscribed.