WP calls for BTO eligibility age for singles to be lowered, boost in HDB flat supply

Mr Chua said that BTO flat application rates have climbed over the past decade to new highs.

For three-room and larger flats, this increased from 2.8 times in 2012 to 6.1 times in 2021. For two-room flexi flats, whose buyers are more likely to be the elderly or singles, application rates rose from 2.8 times in 2012 to 3.6 times in 2021, he said.

Despite the ramp-up in flat supply this year, application rates have reached new record highs, he added.

“While I acknowledge that our proposal on singles’ BTO eligibility could increase marginal demand for two-room flexi flats, it does not detract from the fact that there appears to be serious imbalances in the housing market,” he said, adding that the “spill-over effects” of this are higher HDB resale prices.

LOWER AGE TO APPLY FOR BTOS

On why the BTO eligibility age for singles should be lowered to 28, Mr Chua said that by that age, most Singaporeans would have had some chance to "lead independent lives and steady their financial footing".

Citing the National Youth Council’s 2021 publication on the state of youths in Singapore, Mr Chua said that when it comes to aspirations or life goals, the top choice of youths here was to maintain strong family relationships while the second choice was "to have a place of my own".

“While it is abundantly clear that many Singaporeans who may be single for various reasons before the age of 35 would like to have a place of their own, many simply cannot afford to do so,” he said.

“Should we not look into further enabling single Singaporeans to meet their housing needs and aspirations?"

The WP proposes to reduce the BTO eligibility age to 28, and not that for the resale market, said Mr Chua so that the incremental demand is met through new supply and not through existing supply and via the currently "buoyant" HDB resale market.

He said that with a waiting time of up to 5.7 years as of the August 2022 BTO launch, a single who successfully ballots for a BTO flat at age 28, would already be close to 35 years old by the time he or she can move in to the flat.

He also touched on grants for flat buyers, saying that single buyers are not eligible for the range of housing grants available to married couples.

If the Government has budgetary concerns or believe that younger singles should not given incentives to buy a place of their own, the level of housing grants can be on a “graduated scale”, he said.

"DEFAULT" THRESHOLD OF AGE 35

In 1991, singles over 35 were allowed to buy resale HDB flats but limited to three-room flats in selected locations. The rules were further relaxed over the years, and in 2013, singles over 35 were allowed to buy new, subsidised two-room flats from the HDB.

Mr Chua said that these developments showed that the Government can be responsive to the changing demographics of society, but the general threshold of excluding singles below 35 years old seems to have been “retained by default” since 1991. This is despite changing demographics and societal mindsets.

Mr Chua said that the policy was based on the implicit expectation that Singaporeans should get married before turning 35 years old, and will live with their parents before marriage. But Singaporeans are now staying single for longer for various reasons, and not moving straight from their parents’ home into a matrimonial home, he said.

“This rule has serious implications on the growing number of singles under 35, depriving them of the security of home ownership if they are priced out of the private market, the private and HDB rental market and not having a place of their own and build their own lives,” he said.