Shorter wait times, lower rejection rates among proposals to ease housing shortage for first-time buyers

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) aims to reduce waiting times for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, among measures to up supply and ease demand for new units, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 6).

“We are doing our utmost to improve the accessibility and affordability of HDB flats. We know that policies cannot remain static as the aspirations and needs of our people change, and our society evolves,” said Mr Lee.

He said that from 2024, HDB intends to launch more flats with shorter waiting times of under three years. The agency will also review how to better allocate flat supply to meet the most urgent needs.

These proposals were set out by Mr Lee's opening speech in the House for a debate on public housing policies prompted by two motions: One tabled by him and the other by Non-Constituency Members of Parliament Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).