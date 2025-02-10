Prime flats in Tanjong Rhu among 5,032 units up for sale in February BTO launch

WAITING TIMES

Eight out of 10 BTO flats in February's sales exercise will have a waiting time of four years or less, said HDB.

At around 37 months, buyers of Chencharu Vines flats will have the shortest wait period out of the five projects.

Buyers can expect a waiting time of four years and seven months for Stirling Horizon – the longest wait in this sales exercise – while the flats at Woodlands North Verge and Tanjong Rhu Parc Front have a waiting time of around four years.

In addition to the 5,032 BTO flats that are being offered for sale in this exercise, another 5,590 Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) units islandwide are also up for sale in the largest SBF exercise to date.

"Flat buyers who are looking to move into their flats sooner can also consider applying for balance flats in the SBF exercise, where four in 10 flats are already completed," HDB said.

It added that first-timer singles now have greater access to choose from the 2,759 2-room Flexi flats in the latest BTO and SBF exercises.

"While the new flat classification framework will not apply to the SBF units that are re-offered for sale for this SBF exercise, eligible first-timer singles can still apply for any of the 2-room Flexi SBF flats islandwide," HDB added.

Flat applications can be made online via HDB's Flat Portal from Feb 10 to Feb 17, and this can be done any time during the eight-day period.

Applicants must have a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter before they can apply for a new flat and processing time may take longer during peak periods like a BTO sales launch.

HDB added that to maintain fairness, applicants who get a queue number but do not book a flat will be ineligible for future BTO or SBF exercises until after their booking appointment.

This is to ensure that they do not crowd out other applicants who have not secured a queue position.