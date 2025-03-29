From million-dollar flats to 99-year leases: PM Lawrence Wong answers questions on Singapore housing

The vast majority of Singaporeans, something like 80 per cent of Singaporeans who are first-timers buying BTO flats, are able to do so and service their (Housing and Development Board) loans with little or zero cash outlays.

Most of it comes through their (Central Provident Fund savings). And that never used to be the case in the past. If you talk to people who purchased flats in the '70s, in fact, a large proportion of their take-home pay was used to service the home mortgage, which meant that they had very little left after servicing the loan and they had to tighten their belts in order to afford their flats.

That’s very unique because all over the world in the major cities, young people have to pay a lot from take-home pay in order to buy a home, whereas in Singapore we can assure young Singaporeans that is not the case. We can keep BTO flats affordable.

Q: Some would then say you are using your retirement savings to pay for the flat.

Yes, but then ... the flat is not just a home, it’s also a nest egg for retirement. And the flat later on can be monetised, or you can unlock the value of the flat for retirement. And we have schemes for that like the lease buyback scheme if individuals so wished to do so.

99-year leases

Q: The 99-year lease has been a hot button issue for a while. Why is it such a sensitive or difficult issue for the government to navigate?

Our policy is home ownership on the basis of 99 years. (It) ... has always been the case.

When I was at MND (the Ministry of National Development), I had to go and engage Singaporeans quite widely to explain to them ... I would ask them: "Look, you have your name on your HDB flat. Can you sell the flat if you wish to, after the (minimum occupancy period) of course?" They all say "yes, we can sell the flat".

"Can you sublet a room or rent out the flat?" And they say "yes, we can". Can you do all that if you were simply a tenant? You can’t. These are exclusive ownership rights.

The 99-year lease is not unique to HDB. The government has been selling land for a long time on the 99-year basis.

There are many 99-year condominiums out there and no one in these private condominiums will say that "my 99 years is freehold". And neither will they say "the 99-year ... ownership of a private condo means that I’m a tenant and not an owner". They don’t say that.

There is a good reason why we have to do this and not have freehold land. Because if all land in Singapore becomes freehold, I think in the end, down the road, it will be very hard to assure future generations about keeping housing affordable.

The ones who will benefit will be today’s landowners and their children. But new generations who don’t have housing bequeathed to them will find it very, very hard to have access to affordable housing.

And the government will find it very difficult to redevelop and rejuvenate older areas, given our limited land size.

Q: When your house nears its lease term, the value of your flat starts to fall. How do you address that?

(At) the end of the 99-year lease, whether it’s a private condo or whether it’s a HDB flat, yes, they have to be returned to the state.

Ninety-nine years is in fact a very long time. It’s more than enough for any individual. If you buy a flat as a young couple or as a young single, you will have more than enough value in the flat through the 99 years.

And because Singapore’s population is getting older, we have developed new policies to enable Singaporeans to do so, through the lease buyback scheme. We started out lease buyback only for smaller flats. Over time, we have allowed lease buyback for all HDB flat types.