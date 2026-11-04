Nearly 8,000 BTO flats launched across six towns in first sales exercise since income ceiling increase

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched 7,964 flats across seven projects in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun in its November 2026 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise.

This is the first sales exercise since monthly household income ceilings were raised in August to S$16,000 for families and S$8,000 for singles, HDB said in its media release on Wednesday (Nov 4).

The latest launch brings the total number of new flats launched by HDB in 2026 to 23,928, comprising 19,608 BTO flats and 4,320 Sale of Balance Flats (SBF).

Of the seven projects, three are Standard projects in Sembawang, Tengah and Yishun; three are Plus projects in Bedok and Geylang; and the remaining one is a Prime project in Toa Payoh.

HDB said the exercise offers a wide selection of flat types, ranging from Community Care Apartments (CCAs) and 2-room Flexi flats to 3Gen flats, to cater to different housing needs and budgets.

Those looking to get their homes sooner can consider the 1,310 shorter waiting time (SWT) flats at Sembawang Anchor with wait times of less than three years. The other six projects have wait times of less than four years.