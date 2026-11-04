Nearly 8,000 BTO flats launched across six towns in first sales exercise since income ceiling increase
The seven projects comprise three Standard projects in Sembawang, Tengah and Yishun, three Plus projects in Bedok and Geylang, and one Prime project in Toa Payoh.
SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched 7,964 flats across seven projects in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun in its November 2026 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise.
This is the first sales exercise since monthly household income ceilings were raised in August to S$16,000 for families and S$8,000 for singles, HDB said in its media release on Wednesday (Nov 4).
The latest launch brings the total number of new flats launched by HDB in 2026 to 23,928, comprising 19,608 BTO flats and 4,320 Sale of Balance Flats (SBF).
Of the seven projects, three are Standard projects in Sembawang, Tengah and Yishun; three are Plus projects in Bedok and Geylang; and the remaining one is a Prime project in Toa Payoh.
HDB said the exercise offers a wide selection of flat types, ranging from Community Care Apartments (CCAs) and 2-room Flexi flats to 3Gen flats, to cater to different housing needs and budgets.
Those looking to get their homes sooner can consider the 1,310 shorter waiting time (SWT) flats at Sembawang Anchor with wait times of less than three years. The other six projects have wait times of less than four years.
PROJECTS ON OFFER
The three Standard BTO projects are Sembawang Anchor in Sembawang, Plantation Dew in Tengah and Chencharu Acres in Yishun.
The Plus projects are Merpati Meadow in Geylang with a subsidy clawback rate of 8 per cent, as well as Bayshore Sails and Bayshore Oasis in Bedok, both with rates of 9 per cent.
Toa Payoh Hillside in Toa Payoh is the only Prime project in this sales exercise, with a subsidy recovery rate of 11 per cent.
HDB said all new flats are significantly subsidised to ensure affordability. Plus and Prime flats receive additional subsidies because of their higher market values and more favourable locations.
"This ensures that HDB flats in better locations remain affordable and accessible for a wider group of home buyers, and public housing remains inclusive across different parts of Singapore," said HDB.
Plus and Prime flats therefore come with stricter restrictions, including subsidy recovery upon resale.
When owners sell their flats after fulfilling the 10-year minimum occupation period, they must pay HDB a percentage of the resale price or valuation, whichever is higher.
HDB said the subsidy clawback rates are commensurate with the additional subsidies given for each project.
FLAT PRICES
Among the Standard projects, 3-room flats at Plantation Dew start from S$266,000 before grants, while 4-room flats at Sembawang Anchor start from S$312,000.
For the Plus projects, 3-room flats at Bayshore Sails start from S$409,000, while 4-room flats at Merpati Meadow start from S$545,000.
At the Prime project in Toa Payoh Hillside, 4-room flats without balconies start from S$558,000, while those with balconies start from S$619,000.
These prices exclude housing grants.
Eligible first-timer families can receive up to S$120,000 under the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant.
With the grant, eligible buyers can purchase a 3-room Standard flat from S$161,000 or a 4-room Standard flat from S$232,000, depending on their household income and eligibility.
HOUSING OPTIONS
White flat, which feature open layouts without internal partition walls, will be offered for the 3-room, 4-room, and 5-room units at Plantation Dew in Tengah.
These flats will cost S$6,000, S$8,600 and S$9,000 less respectively than units with the default layout, as they do not come with internal partition walls and some electrical points.
More than one in three flats offered in this exercise are 2-room Flexi flats, available across all seven projects to cater to first-time singles and seniors.
HDB said it will launch a total of 20,000 2-room Flexi flats from 2026 to 2028.
The latest exercise also includes 256 Community Care Apartments (CCAs) at Toa Payoh Hillside, the sixth such project to be launched.
This is the first CCA project offered since the eligibility age was lowered from 65 to 55.
HDB said seniors looking to right-size their homes can consider either a CCA or a 2-room Flexi flat on a short lease when they turn 55.
APPLICATION
The November 2026 BTO exercise runs from Wednesday till Nov 11.
Applicants must have a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter when they submit their flat application and may apply for only one flat type in one town.
An administrative fee of S$10 is payable for each application.
"Applicants are encouraged to plan their finances carefully and select a suitable flat based on their budget and needs," said HDB, adding that homebuyers should also consider the current Loan-to-Value (LTV) limit of 75 per cent for HDB housing loans.
"Applicants who wish to improve their chances of securing a flat should monitor the application rates of the different HDB projects throughout the sales exercise and consider applying to projects with lower application rates, such as those with an application rate of around one or lower."
Application rates will be available on the HDB Flat Portal and updated several times daily throughout the application window.
Applicants will be informed of their queue positions in January 2027, while flat booking is tentatively scheduled to begin in March.
HDB said applicants are shortlisted through a computer ballot rather than on a first-come, first-served basis.
The next BTO sales exercise will be held in February 2027, with about 4,300 flats in Bishan, Tampines, Tengah and Toa Payoh on offer.
A concurrent SBF exercise will also offer about 5,000 flats.
Prospective buyers planning to take part in these exercises should apply for their HFE letter early and submit all required documents by Dec 15, said HDB.