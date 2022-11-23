HDB launches largest BTO offering in November exercise, application period extended to 9 days

A total of 9,655 flats were launched under the November BTO exercise, with the units spread across 10 projects in both mature and non-mature estates in Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown, Bukit Batok, Tengah, and Yishun.

About 60 per cent or 5,681 units are offered in non-mature estates, making up almost half the number of flats offered in non-mature estates in the whole of 2022, said HDB.

PRIME LOCATION PROJECTS

Three projects - Ghim Moh Natura, Ulu Pandan Banks and Kallang Horizon - are offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

The PLH was introduced last year to ensure that new public housing in prime and central locations remains affordable and accessible to Singaporeans.

As flats under the PLH model are priced with additional subsidies on top of the subsidies already provided for all BTO flats, owners of these flats will have to return to HDB 6 per cent of the higher resale price or valuation upon selling their units.

Both Ghim Moh Natura and Ulu Pandan Banks will be located in Queenstown, while Kallang Horizon will be located in Kallang Whampoa.

With the three additional projects, there will be a total of 10 projects under the PLH model.

For the first time, HDB is providing some two-room flexi units under the PLH model in Ghim Moh Natura.

The subsidy recovery will similarly apply to two-room Flexi flats sold on 99-year leases. However, the recovery will not apply to two-room Flexi flats on short leases as those flats cannot be sold on the market.

WAITING TIME FOR BTO PROJECTS

For BTO projects launched in November, the median waiting time is about 4.5 years.

HDB advised buyers who are looking to move into their flats sooner to consider applying for the units at Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah, which has the shortest waiting time at about 3.3 years or 40 months.

Projects with a large number of dwelling units, higher storeys, challenging site conditions or more complex designs may take a longer time to complete.

"Nonetheless, the median waiting time of all the BTO projects launched in 2022 remains between 4 to 4.5 years," said HDB.

For BTO flats under the PLH model, flat prices before housing grants start from S$$206,000 for a two-room Flexi flat in Queenstown. For a three-room flat and four-room flat in Kallang Whampoa, flat prices before housing grants start from S$$335,000 and S$509,000 respectively.

Prices are also lower in non-mature estates. In Yishun, flat prices excluding grants start from S$$84,000 for a two-room Flexi flat, S$$175,000 for a three-room flat, S$$248,000 for a four-room flat and S$366,000 for a five-room unit.

In Queenstown, prices start at S$392,000 for a three-room unit and S$551,000 for a four-room unit.