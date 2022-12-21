PSP says will file motion in Parliament to debate public housing

Ms Sim's latest post on Tuesday refutes Mr Leong's assertions that HDB BTO flats are not subsidised if the land costs are disregarded.

Mr Leong had also said that public housing, if treated as public infrastructure, can sit on state land, and there will be no drawdown of reserves.

He criticised the Government for amassing too much in reserves, writing in his Dec 16 post: "Even the drawdown on reserves for COVID-19, which is touted as a once-in-a-lifetime crisis, has hardly caused 'a dent in the armour' of our trillion-dollar reserves."

He asserted that the more urgent need now is to do more to help the present generation overcome their many challenges, such as to stop increasing taxes like the Goods & Services Tax.

He also said that the land sales proceeds should not be put into the reserves, but used in the current budget every year.

Responding to this, Ms Sim said that HDB BTO flats are sold at a significant subsidy, and many buyers also get grants on top of that.

"When home owners sell their BTOs on the resale market, this subsidy is realised," she said.

Questioning Mr Leong's accounting of land costs and of Singapore's reserves, Ms Sim said that this is "a wrongheaded proposal which carries serious consequences".

"There is no room for magical thinking here. Although the Government has explained it many times, it appears we have to do so again," she added.

"Mr Leong is far from being the first Government critic to have over-confidence in the adequacy of our Reserves and to call for Government to use more investment returns to fund current spending.

"Like his predecessors, Mr Leong wants Singaporeans to believe that we should save less in our reserves for future generations, and can afford to draw down more of our reserves for today’s needs."

She then invited Mr Leong to debate this in Parliament, saying: "I therefore invite Mr Leong to go beyond social media posts and file a motion in Parliament, so that we can have a full debate."