60-storey flats in first BTO project at Pearl's Hill in over 40 years, as government intensifies land use

At over 60 storeys, the development will be Singapore’s tallest housing project. The blocks will be of varying heights, said Mr Chee.

To date, the Pinnacle@Duxton is the tallest HDB project at 50 storeys.

“This is part of our efforts to find ways to build more public housing, by intensifying land usage and building taller where possible,” Mr Chee said.

He added that a 60-storey block can provide 50 per cent more flats compared to a 40-storey block, the height of most of the tallest HDB blocks today.

In response to CNA’s queries, HDB said it is able to build taller blocks in the Pearl’s Hill area as there are less stringent height limits there.

The agency added that it will consider building higher, where site conditions permit, to optimise the use of limited land.

Mr Chee said: “We will proceed carefully and sensitively, building taller only when conditions allow. We will also pay close attention to design and liveability.”

The new BTO project will draw inspiration from the nearby Chinatown heritage and will incorporate green and landscaped spaces in its design, HDB and MND said.

Residents will also benefit from enhanced connectivity to existing green spaces, as the development will connect Pearl’s Hill City Park to Outram Park MRT, the authorities added.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) first announced in November 2023 that 6,000 homes would be progressively built in Pearl’s Hill over 10 years.

The new homes will comprise a mix of BTO flats, rental flats, and private homes, URA said then.

Future residents can look forward to a variety of amenities within a proposed mixed-use development to be integrated with Outram Park MRT Station and around the neighbourhood to meet their daily needs, the authority said at the time.

More details of the BTO project in Pearl’s Hill will be announced when it is launched within the next few years, HDB said.

DEVELOPMENTS IN TOA PAYOH WEST

In his speech, Mr Chee also announced the launch of a new BTO project in Toa Payoh West, which will be part of the October sales exercise.

Located next to Caldecott MRT, the project will comprise about 1,600 units across five blocks. It will include 590 two-room flexi flats, 580 four-room flats, and about 230 public rental flats.

There will also be 240 Community Care Apartments for seniors – a first for Toa Payoh – and an Active Ageing Centre.