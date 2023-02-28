About 4,400 BTO flats launched for sale, including prime location units in Kallang Whampoa and Queenstown

SINGAPORE: A total of 4,428 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats were launched for sale on Tuesday (Feb 28), spread across five projects in Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown, Jurong West and Tengah.

Two of the projects - in Kallang Whampoa and Queenstown - are under the Prime Location Public Housing model.

The flats launched in February's sale exercise range from two-room Flexi to five-room units.

"With significant subsidies, the new flats will be priced considerably lower than the transacted prices of comparable resale flats," said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday.

"In particular, all the four-room flats in the non-mature estates offered in this sales exercise are priced below S$400,000, before grants."

HBD added that in the non-mature estate of Jurong West, eligible first-timer families can buy a three-room flat from S$112,000, or a four-room flat from S$228,000 - after including the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant.