First new HDB flats in Lakeview and Shunfu in over 40 years to go on sale from June
The three public housing projects will offer about 1,600 new homes.
SINGAPORE: For the first time in over 40 years, Lakeview and Shunfu will be getting new public housing, with about 1,600 homes to be built in these areas.
The Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Monday (Feb 2) that three Build-to-Order (BTO) projects will be launched in these localities starting from June 2026.
"These projects will offer more housing options for home buyers, particularly those who wish to live close to their families in nearby towns like Toa Payoh, Bishan and Ang Mo Kio, for better mutual care and support," HDB said in a media release.
The projects will also bring additional amenities and facilities in the area, such as a childcare centre and a Residents’ Network centre.
The first project, at Lakeview, will be launched in the June 2026 BTO sales exercise, with construction works to be carried out from the second quarter of the year.
Bounded by Upper Thomson Road and Lakeview Estate condominium, this project will offer about 1,200 units across five residential blocks, comprising 470 two-room Flexi flats and 740 four-room flats, as well as about 50 units of public rental flats integrated into two of the blocks.
"The other two projects will be launched within the next two years," said HDB, adding that they will offer a total of 130 three-room flats and 290 four-room flats.
HDB said that the first Lakeview BTO project is being designed to be integrated with its surroundings, and will feature blocks of heights from 18 to 40 storeys that gradually step down towards the area's low-rise developments.
"The blocks will be oriented to offer residents scenic views, including the nearby MacRitchie Reservoir," the statutory board said.
More details on the project, including its classification, will be announced closer to the June 2026 sales exercise.
Among the new amenities to be located within the first Lakeview BTO project are an eating house, minimart, clinic, bakery and hair salon.
There will also be communal facilities in all three projects to bring people of all ages together for sports or recreation, said HDB.
"For example, three-generation playgrounds will provide safe and engaging spaces for children to play, while adult and elderly fitness stations will encourage active lifestyles through exercise," it said.
Residents will also be able to enjoy a roof garden above the multi-storey car park.
Another feature will be the realignment of the park connector along Upper Thomson Road to provide easy access to green spaces such as MacRitchie Reservoir. New covered linkways will connect the Lakeview BTO project to a bus stop on Upper Thomson Road.
"These new and enhanced amenities will bring added convenience for both new and existing residents and create a vibrant neighbourhood," said HDB.
Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat on Tuesday said that more public housing is being brought into mature neighbourhoods so that they will remain “inclusive and vibrant for residents of all ages”.
“We want to support family members to live closer to one another for mutual care and support,” he said, adding that it is a key consideration for public housing.
Last month, Mr Chee announced that 19,600 BTO flats will be launched in 2026, including more than 4,000 flats with shorter waiting times of less than three years.
The flats will be available through three sales exercises in February, June and October, featuring a range of Standard, Plus and Prime flats.
Locations for these flats will include Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.