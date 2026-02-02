First new HDB flats in Lakeview and Shunfu in over 40 years to go on sale from June

SINGAPORE: For the first time in over 40 years, Lakeview and Shunfu will be getting new public housing, with about 1,600 homes to be built in these areas.



The Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Monday (Feb 2) that three Build-to-Order (BTO) projects will be launched in these localities starting from June 2026.

"These projects will offer more housing options for home buyers, particularly those who wish to live close to their families in nearby towns like Toa Payoh, Bishan and Ang Mo Kio, for better mutual care and support," HDB said in a media release.

The projects will also bring additional amenities and facilities in the area, such as a childcare centre and a Residents’ Network centre.

The first project, at Lakeview, will be launched in the June 2026 BTO sales exercise, with construction works to be carried out from the second quarter of the year.

Bounded by Upper Thomson Road and Lakeview Estate condominium, this project will offer about 1,200 units across five residential blocks, comprising 470 two-room Flexi flats and 740 four-room flats, as well as about 50 units of public rental flats integrated into two of the blocks.

"The other two projects will be launched within the next two years," said HDB, adding that they will offer a total of 130 three-room flats and 290 four-room flats.