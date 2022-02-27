HDB completes 2 of 5 BTO projects delayed by pull-out of troubled construction firms

SINGAPORE: Two of the five Build-to-Order (BTO) projects delayed by the liquidation of their previous contractors have been completed, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Sunday (Feb 27).

The contractors, Greatearth Corp and Greatearth Construction, ran into financial difficulties despite government assistance and were unable to continue with the projects in August last year.

New construction firms were then appointed to take on the jobs, with a revised probable completion date in the first quarter of 2022 for a block at Senja Ridges in Bukit Panjang.

This block, with 230 units, was completed in January, said HDB. “Since mid-February, flat buyers have been progressively receiving the keys to their new home,” it added.

The second completed project comprises two blocks at Senja Heights. One of the blocks was completed in December while the other was finished in February – both ahead of their revised probable completion date, HDB noted.

“Key collection has commenced progressively since late January,” it added.