Singapore

HDB completes 2 of 5 BTO projects delayed by pull-out of troubled construction firms
HDB completes 2 of 5 BTO projects delayed by pull-out of troubled construction firms

Senja Ridges (left) was completed in January 2022, while the two blocks at Senja Heights (right) were completed in December 2021 and February 2022. (Photo: HDB)

Firdaus Hamzah
27 Feb 2022 01:03PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 01:03PM)
SINGAPORE: Two of the five Build-to-Order (BTO) projects delayed by the liquidation of their previous contractors have been completed, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Sunday (Feb 27).

The contractors, Greatearth Corp and Greatearth Construction, ran into financial difficulties despite government assistance and were unable to continue with the projects in August last year.

New construction firms were then appointed to take on the jobs, with a revised probable completion date in the first quarter of 2022 for a block at Senja Ridges in Bukit Panjang.

This block, with 230 units, was completed in January, said HDB. “Since mid-February, flat buyers have been progressively receiving the keys to their new home,” it added.

The second completed project comprises two blocks at Senja Heights. One of the blocks was completed in December while the other was finished in February – both ahead of their revised probable completion date, HDB noted. 

“Key collection has commenced progressively since late January,” it added.

(Table: HDB)

Work carried out in the neighbourhood park at Senja Heights. (Photo: HDB)
Work carried out at common areas. (Photo: HDB)
Work carried out at the external walls of the blocks. (Photo: HDB)
A worker is seen installing doors. (Photo: HDB)
A worker carrying out skim coat works to the units’ internal walls. (Photo: HDB)
Physical inspection of water pump in-progress at Senja Ridges. (Photo: HDB)

HDB said that to ensure works resumed quickly, it took several measures such as providing the new main contractors a list of Greatearth’s subcontractors, as well as material and product suppliers.

HDB also worked with our partner agencies to assist the contractors to bring in more workers to increase manpower on site,” the agency added.

The remaining three BTO projects “are making good progress” and are on track to be delivered by their probable completion dates, said HDB.

(Table: HDB)
Source: CNA/ng

