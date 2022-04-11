HDB monitoring supply chain situation; BTO delays remain in the range of 6 to 12 months

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said that it will continue to monitor the supply chain situation amid “ongoing global geopolitical uncertainties” and the COVID-19 developments in China, as the range of delays for most Build-to-Order (BTO) projects remains between six to 12 months.

On Monday (Apr 11), The Straits Times reported that flat buyers in at least three BTO projects were informed of further delays to the completion of their homes.

Buyers at Tampines GreenCourt, Clementi NorthArc and Woodleigh Hillside BTO projects who were expecting their flats to be ready in the third quarter of this year now have to wait between three and six more months more.

In response to CNA’s queries, HDB said that the construction sector is hard-hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, although it has been able to “catch up on some projects” by working closely with contractors and providing support measures to mitigate the extent of delays.

"However, the extent of delay varies by project, and depends on site-specific factors such as manpower availability, on-site technical challenges, the contractor’s performance and available supply of materials," said HDB.

"The ongoing global geo-political uncertainties and worsening COVID-19 situation in China also add further uncertainties to the supply chain situation, and we continue to monitor these developments very closely."

It added that delays have “largely remained” in the range of six to 12 months, except for projects with exceptional circumstances such as Waterway Sunrise II in Punggol.

For ongoing projects, HDB said it expects most flat buyers to be able to move into their new homes within four to five years after booking their flats, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“The current median waiting times of projects launched in 2020 and 2021, after factoring in delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are about 4.5 years and 3.8 years respectively,” said HDB.