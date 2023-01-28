More than half of BTO projects delayed by COVID-19 have been completed: HDB

SINGAPORE: More than half of the Build-To-Order (BTO) projects delayed by the pandemic have been completed, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Saturday (Jan 28).

The 52 completed projects represent about 55 per cent of the delayed developments over the last two years, said CEO Tan Meng Dui.

"This project completion rate exceeds the pre-COVID norms and is in fact the highest for HDB in the past five years," he said in a press release.

He promised that over the next two years, HDB will continue to minimise delays of BTO projects.

In 2021, the proportion of projects delayed beyond their estimated completion date was more than 90 per cent, but this has been reduced to about 40 per cent of current ongoing projects, said HDB in its update on Saturday.

Some examples of the delayed projects that were completed are Northshore Edge in Punggol, and three projects that were affected when their contractor had financial difficulties – Senja Ridges, Senja Heights and Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok.

HDB did not provide the number of delayed projects still under construction currently. As of April last year, the number of BTO projects delayed by six months or more was 58 projects, which was less than 60 per cent of all projects, it was earlier reported.

In an update last week, it said that 94 HDB projects were still under construction, including projects that were not delayed by COVID-19.