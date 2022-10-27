About 240 assisted living HDB flats for seniors to be launched in Queenstown in November BTO exercise

SINGAPORE: About 240 assisted living Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will be launched in Queenstown in the upcoming November Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise.

The Community Care Apartments (CCA) will provide senior-friendly housing with care services that can be scaled according to a person’s needs.

They aim to better support seniors to age independently within the community, said the Ministry of National Development (MND), Ministry of Health (MOH) and HDB in a joint factsheet on Thursday (Oct 27).

This is the second CCA pilot, with the first in Bukit Batok - launched in February 2021 - drawing an application rate of 4.2 applicants per unit.

The flats in Queenstown will be part of the Queensway Canopy BTO development, sited alongside blocks of three-room and four-room flats.

“This deliberate integration is to encourage and promote intergenerational bonding as well as foster inclusivity and community interaction,” said the authorities.

Located at Queen’s Crescent, Queensway Canopy is situated within the Health District @ Queenstown.

The district is where HDB, the National University of Singapore (NUS), healthcare partners like the National University Health System (NUHS) and local grassroots organisations collaborate to pilot new strategies to create a built environment that promotes a healthy lifestyle and active and healthy ageing.

The nearby Alexandra Hospital will also enable medical and healthcare services to be incorporated into the care services for residents.