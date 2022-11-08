Rise in housing rents due to COVID-19 construction delays, demand amid pandemic recovery: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: Temporary accommodation due to COVID-19 related construction delays and broad-based demand amid the pandemic recovery are among the reasons why housing rents are increasing recently, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Housing and Development Board (HDB) rents hit record highs in the third quarter of 2022, climbing by 7.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, according to the SRX Rental Index. In the first nine months of 2022, HDB rents surged 20.9 per cent.

According to Urban Redevelopment Authority data, private property rents climbed by 8.6 per cent in the third quarter of this year to a new high, after rising 6.7 per cent in the second quarter.

In a written parliamentary reply on Monday (Nov 7), Mr Lee said the Government closely monitors the property market, including the residential rental market.

The minister was responding to questions by Members of Parliament Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) and Sharael Taha (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol), who asked if the rise in rental prices has affected Singapore's ability to attract foreign talent and if the Government is taking steps to curb or prevent landlords from exploiting the current conditions.

"The Government is monitoring the market closely as rising rental prices may affect Singaporeans who need to rent, as well as global talent," said Mr Lee.

"That said, global talents consider many factors besides rental prices when making relocation decisions. These include Singapore's standing as a global business hub, our strong external connectivity, our good trade links, our education and healthcare standards, and the quality of life."

He cited INSEAD's Global Talent Competitiveness Index, in which Singapore was ranked top in Asia and second in the world for attracting and developing talent.